Spicer: Trump has 'healthy respect' for free press

President Trump’s top spokesman said Tuesday he has a “healthy respect” for freedom of the press, despite his condemnation of the media as the “enemy of the American people.”

“He has deep respect for the First Amendment … and he has a healthy respect for the press,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters.

But the spokesman said the president is frustrated with coverage of his administration. "I think it's a two-way street," he said.

The comments come after Trump has ratcheted up his attacks on the media, raising concerns of a possible crackdown against the outlets covering his administration.