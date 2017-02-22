Pence filling out voter fraud task force

Vice President Pence is in the process of selecting members for a White House task force investigating President Trump's unproven claims that millions of cases of voter fraud cost him the popular vote in last year's election.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer mentioned the development with little fanfare during Wednesday's press conference.

"He’s announcing that Vice Presidentwill lead a task force on this," Spicer said when asked about Trump's accusations that 3 million to 5 million people voted illegally in 2016. The White House so far has not offered evidence that so many people filed illegal ballots.

"He named the task force, and the vice president is starting to gather names and individuals to be a part of it.”

Spicer did not elaborate about the potential membership of the task force or provide a timeline for its creation.

In the days after his inauguration, Trump took to Twitter to rehash his assertion that millions voted illegally in the presidential election. While Trump won the Electoral College and thus the presidency, Democrat Hillary Clinton beat him in the popular vote.