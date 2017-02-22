Pence condemns vandalism of Jewish cemetery

Vice President Pence on Wednesday condemned the recent vandalism of a Jewish cemetery in St. Louis.

"On Monday morning America awoke to discover that nearly 200 tombstones were toppled in a nearby Jewish graveyard," Pence said Wednesday.

"Speaking just yesterday, President Trump called this a horrible and painful act. And so it was. That along with other recent threats to Jewish community centers around the country, he declared it all a sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil," he continued.

"We condemn this vile act of vandalism and those who perpetrate it in the strongest possible terms."

Vandals damaged more than 100 headstones at a historic Jewish cemetery in St. Louis.

The act came amid another wave of bomb threats against Jewish community centers across the country. The bomb threats have targeted 54 community centers in 27 states this year. Federal investigators are looking into the source of the threats.

President Trump on Tuesday condemned the recent uptick in incidents targeting Jewish institutions across the country.

“Anti-Semitism is horrible and it’s going to stop and it has to stop,” Trump told MSNBC during a tour of the National Museum of African American History and Culture.