New Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez will attend President Trump's speech to Congress Tuesday as the guest of former DNC race rival Rep. Keith Ellison (Minn.).

Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.), who fell short to Perez in the contentious DNC chair race this past weekend, invited Perez as his guest to the highly anticipated address.

“DNC Chair Tom Perez has always been on the side of working people, and I am honored to have him as my guest to tomorrow evening's Presidential Address,” Ellison said in a Monday statement.

“Tom will stand up for working Americans and fight Trump every step of the way in every corner of the country. I look forward to standing by his side, along with every other American who wants a fair economy.”

During the DNC campaign, Ellison won the support of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPerez and Ellison an unlikely duo to help Democrats start winning New DNC chair Perez will attend Trump's speech as former rival's guest Dems mastered technology. Now we have to get back to organizing MORE (I-Vt.) and much of the party's progressive wing. Perez, on the other hand, was favored by more establishment figures like former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenNew DNC chair Perez will attend Trump's speech as former rival's guest Lewandowski: Perez ‘doesn’t understand what’s going on in America’ Perez to hit the Sunday shows following election victory MORE and Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonNew DNC chair Perez will attend Trump's speech as former rival's guest Dem questions FBI chief's commitment to Russia review Issa backs special prosecutor on Russia if justified MORE.

Perez, the former Labor secretary in the Obama administration, defeated Ellison in a second round of ballots at the DNC’s winter meeting in Atlanta. Following his victory, Perez tapped the Minnesota congressman as the DNC’s deputy chair.

Since the election, Perez has wasted no time taking shots at Trump.

"We've seen no evidence of anything constructive from this president,” Perez said in a Sunday interview on NBC’s “Meet The Press.”

Trump weighed in on the DNC chair election outcome, tweeting that the election was “totally rigged” in Perez's favor and compared it to the 2016 Democratic presidential primary between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.

“The race for DNC Chairman was, of course, totally ‘rigged.’ Bernie's guy, like Bernie himself, never had a chance. Clinton demanded Perez!” Trump tweeted Sunday morning.