Trump: North Korea 'disrespected' China with missile test

President Trump sent a tweet Friday evening claiming that North Korea "disrespected" China's wishes with its latest ballistic missile test.

Trump called the missile test unsuccessful in his tweet that was aimed at putting distance between Pyongyang and Beijing, while praising Chinese President Xi Jinping as "highly respected."

North Korea disrespected the wishes of China & its highly respected President when it launched, though unsuccessfully, a missile today. Bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2017

North Korea launched a ballistic missile around 5:30 a.m. local time from near the Pukchang airfield in central North Korea, U.S. and South Korean military officials said.

U.S. Pacific Command said the missile did not leave North Korean territory, while South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff reportedly said that the test "failed."

The latest missile was believed to be a mobile-launched, short- to medium-range missile, similar to one launched earlier this month that ended when the missile blew up almost immediately.

The launch early Saturday on the Korean Peninsula comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and North Korea, with the Trump administration urging China to take a more proactive step in reining in the North's nuclear ambitions.