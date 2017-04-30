Trump blasts 'dead' ObamaCare: New healthcare plan 'on its way'

President Trump on Sunday blasted ObamaCare and said a new healthcare plan is coming.

"You can't compare anything to ObamaCare because ObamaCare is dead," the president tweeted.

"Dems want billions to go to Insurance Companies to bail out donors....New...healthcare plan is on its way. Will have much lower premiums & deductibles while at the same time taking care of pre-existing conditions!"

Trump has vowed to repeal and replace the former president's signature healthcare legislation since his presidential campaign.

During a rally Saturday night, the president called out two Pennsylvania GOP lawmakers while speaking in their home state and said he would be "so angry" if Congress doesn't pass a measure to repeal and replace ObamaCare.

"They'll get it done," he said. "We know them. They'll get it done."

The GOP's initial plan to repeal and replace ObamaCare was pulled from the House floor last month amid dwindling support.

An amended version of the proposal hit another snag last Thursday, when Republican House leaders announced the bill would not come to a vote last week, as White House officials had hoped.