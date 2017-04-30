Trump on North Korean leader: 'Obviously, he's a pretty smart cookie'

President Trump during an interview that aired Sunday said he thinks North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is a "pretty smart cookie."

During an interview that aired on CBS's "Face The Nation," the president was asked what he makes of Kim.

Trump said the North Korean leader was a young man when he took over power, adding that he is "dealing with obviously very tough people, in particular the generals and others."

"And at a very young age, he was able to assume power. A lot of people, I'm sure, tried to take that power away, whether it was his uncle or anybody else," Trump said.

"And he was able to do it. So obviously, he's a pretty smart cookie."

But Trump said the U.S. cannot let what's been going on for a long time in North Korea continue.

"Frankly, this should've been done and taken care of by the Obama administration," he said.

"Should've been taken care of by the Bush administration. Should've been taken care of by Clinton."

The president's comments come at a time of increased tension between the U.S. and North Korea.