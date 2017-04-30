Trump says coverage of pre-existing conditions will be in healthcare plan

President Trump in an interview that aired Sunday said coverage of pre-existing conditions will be included in the GOP's healthcare plan.
Trump told CBS's "Face the Nation" that pre-existing conditions are "in the bill."
"Pre-existing conditions are in the bill. And I mandate it. I said, 'Has to be,'" the president said.
When pressed further on whether there's a guarantee that people with pre-existing medical conditions would be able to get coverage under the American Health Care Act, Trump said: "We actually have a clause that guarantees."
Under the GOP's healthcare plan, there will also be lower premiums, Trump said.
He said the GOP's new healthcare bill is "much different than it was a little while ago."
"This bill has evolved. And we didn't have a failure on the bill," he said.
"But we have now pre-existing conditions in the bill. ... We've set up a pool for the pre-existing conditions so that the premiums can be allowed to fall."