Trump says coverage of pre-existing conditions will be in healthcare plan

President Trump in an interview that aired Sunday said coverage of pre-existing conditions will be included in the GOP's healthcare plan.

Trump told CBS's "Face the Nation" that pre-existing conditions are "in the bill."

"Pre-existing conditions are in the bill. And I mandate it. I said, 'Has to be,'" the president said.

When pressed further on whether there's a guarantee that people with pre-existing medical conditions would be able to get coverage under the American Health Care Act, Trump said: "We actually have a clause that guarantees."

ADVERTISEMENT The president also blasted ObamaCare, saying the former president's signature healthcare legislation is "dead."

"I'll tell you who doesn't cover pre-existing conditions: ObamaCare," he said. "You know why? It's dead."

Under the GOP's healthcare plan, there will also be lower premiums, Trump said.

He said the GOP's new healthcare bill is "much different than it was a little while ago."

"This bill has evolved. And we didn't have a failure on the bill," he said.

"You know, it was reported like a failure. Now, the one thing I wouldn't have done again is put a timeline. That's why on the second iteration, I didn't put a timeline," he continued.



"But we have now pre-existing conditions in the bill. ... We've set up a pool for the pre-existing conditions so that the premiums can be allowed to fall."

Trump also said the new healthcare plan will help his supporters.

"Otherwise, I'm not going to sign it," he said. "I'm not going to do it."