Trump: 'I have been under audit almost, like, since I became famous'

President Trump during an interview that aired Sunday said he has been under audit essentially since he "became famous."

During an interview on CBS's "Face The Nation," the president was asked about comments made by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who said Trump has "no intention" of releasing his tax returns.

"I never spoke to him about it. Honestly, he's never asked me about it," the president said during the interview.

"I said, number one, I'm under audit. Right now, I'm under audit. After the audit is complete. It's a routine audit, but I have a very big tax return."

The president continued to reiterate he is under routine audit.

"And I think it's a very unfair thing because I have been under audit almost, like, since I became famous, okay?" he said.

"Not just political. I mean, I have been under audit, I'll bet you 12 or 13 or 14 years in a row."

The president said he has very wealthy friends who have never been audited.

"And I think it's very unfair," he said.

When asked when the audit would be done, Trump said it "could happen soon."

"It's pretty routine, to be honest with you," he said. "But then I'll make a decision."

The president during his campaign said he was under audit and therefore could not release his tax returns. The IRS has said that an audit doesn't prevent an individual from making his or her tax returns public.