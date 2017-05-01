Trump reaching out to Silicon Valley: report

President Trump is reportedly creating a new council in an effort to establish better digital services for the federal government.

Axios AM reported that the Trump administration is forming an American Technology Council and is planning to bring in leaders from Silicon Valley to generate ideas.

The White House is expected to announce the new council Monday.

The administration will gather tech leaders at the White House in early June, according to Axios.

The council will be a part of the White House Office of American Innovation's push to bring together government officials and those in the private sector.

The council will be run by Chris Liddell and Reed Cordish, assistant to the president for intragovernmental and technology initiatives.

Liddell, who serves as the White House director of strategic initiatives, will serve as the council's director.

Other members of the council will include the president, the vice president, the secretary of Commerce and the secretary of Homeland Security.

The administration announced earlier this year it was forming the White House Office of American Innovation, which is meant to help meet some of the goals the president pledged to accomplish during his campaign. The new office is run by Jared Kushner, Trump's senior aide and son-in-law.