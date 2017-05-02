Trump: Planned Parenthood cuts will come 'at the appropriate time'

President Trump insisted Tuesday that he will eventually end government payments to Planned Parenthood despite a new budget deal that will continue the funding, saying that "at the appropriate time things will happen."

Asked during an interview on Fox News why the deal to fund the federal government through September continues government payments for Planned Parenthood's nonabortion services, Trump vowed to follow through on the cuts eventually.

"I said I wouldn't fund Planned Parenthood, and at the appropriate time things will happen," Trump said in the interview, which is set to air Tuesday night.

Many conservatives oppose providing federal funding for Planned Parenthood because it provides abortions. The group typically receives about $500 million in federal funding each year for nonabortion services.

Trump's stance on the procedure has shifted over the years. While he once identified as pro-abortion rights, he vehemently opposed abortion during his presidential campaign and said he would defund Planned Parenthood if elected.