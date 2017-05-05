State Dept. takes down retweet promoting Ivanka Trump’s book

A State Department sub-agency's Twitter feed on Thursday retweeted an Ivanka Trump tweet promoting the first daughter's book before undoing the action amid criticism.

The agency's Office of Global Women’s Issues used its official Twitter account to retweet a Trump post showing her sister, Tiffany Trump, and sister-in-law Lara Trump reading "Women Who Work," ABC News reported.

Shortly after, the account took down its retweet after Twitter users criticized the move for promoting Trump family business interests.

