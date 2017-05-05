State Dept. takes down retweet promoting Ivanka Trump’s book

© Greg Nash
A State Department sub-agency's Twitter feed on Thursday retweeted an Ivanka Trump tweet promoting the first daughter's book before undoing the action amid criticism.
The agency's Office of Global Women’s Issues used its official Twitter account to retweet a Trump post showing her sister, Tiffany Trump, and sister-in-law Lara Trump reading "Women Who Work," ABC News reported.
Shortly after, the account took down its retweet after Twitter users criticized the move for promoting Trump family business interests.
While the retweet may not break any laws, it could potentially violate federal rules that prohibit the use of public office to promote commercial products, ABC reported.
The Office of Global Women’s Issues is a group that attempts to “promote the rights and empowerment of women and girls through U.S. foreign policy.”
In April, the department was forced to take down a blog post about President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
The post, published on one of the department's websites, detailed the history of Trump’s “winter White House.” It was criticized for promoting Trump's property.
“The intention of the article was to inform the public about where the President has been hosting world leaders,” the website said following the removal of the blog. “We regret any misperception and have removed the post.”