Trump: I’m staying at NJ golf club to avoid disrupting NYC, save money

President Trump on Friday said he is staying at his golf club in New Jersey over the weekend because he wants to avoid causing a major disruption in New York City and save the country money.

“Rather than causing a big disruption in N.Y.C., I will be working out of my home in Bedminster, N.J. this weekend. Also saves country money!” Trump tweeted.

Trump met with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in Manhattan on Thursday night, and stayed at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., on Thursday night. He is expected to stay there through the weekend.

Trump has no major events planned, though he needs to sign the government funding bill passed by both the House and Senate before midnight Friday night to avoid a shutdown.

The trip is Trump’s 23rd since becoming president to one of his golf clubs, according to CBS News.