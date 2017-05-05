White House fires first female chief usher

The White House on Friday fired its chief usher, Angella Reid.

Reid was the first woman and second African-American to have the job.

“It’s not uncommon you might have a transition of staff when a new administration comes in and it’s certainly nothing more than that,” Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said at the White House press briefing on Friday.

“She is no longer employed here at the White House but we left on very good terms and wish for the best,” Huckabee Sanders continued.

The White House residence staff was told that Reid was no longer employed there early Friday, a source with knowledge of the decision told The Washington Post. The White House's current deputy usher will serve as acting usher, according to the White House.

The chief usher manages all activities in the White House residence and works as the building's general manager.

The role oversees large butler, maid, chef, florist and electrician staffs in addition to fiscal, administrative and personnel duties. The chief usher also works closely with the first family on matters including art, decor and furnishings.

Her hiring followed the departure of Adm. Stephen W. Rochon, the first African-American chief usher, for a job at the Department of Homeland Security.

— Jordan Fabian contributed.

This story was updated at 2:10 p.m.