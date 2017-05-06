Kushner family pitches wealthy Chinese on ‘investor visas’

Representatives from the Kushner family business are encouraging wealthy Chinese citizens to “invest $500,000 and immigrate to the United States."

That was the tagline for an event held Saturday in the ballroom of the Ritz-Carlton in Beijing, The Washington Post reported . A woman identified as the sister of senior presidential advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner delivered a message encouraging those in the room to invest in a New Jersey real estate project to get an investor visa.

ADVERTISEMENT The visa, known as the EB-5 immigrant investor visa program, gives foreign investors the opportunity to invest in projects in the U.S. that create jobs. It then lets them apply to immigrate to the U.S.

The event was hosted by the Chinese company Qiaowai, which is working to get funding for Kushner 1, a project in New Jersey.

“This project has stable funding, creates sufficient jobs and guarantees the safety of investors’ money,” one description of the project said.

Promotional materials made note of the Kushner family's "celebrity" status, but did not mention the president specifically. Organizers were also reportedly uncomfortable with media attendance at the public event and attempted to block access.

A Chinese investor who attended the event, Wang Yun, told The Post the family's association with Trump could go both ways.

"Even though this is the project of the son-in-law's family, of course it is still affiliated," Wang said.

“We heard that there are rumors that he is the most likely to be impeached president in American history. That’s why I doubt this project.”