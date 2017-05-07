Trump: When will the 'Fake Media; ask about the Dems' dealings with Russia?

President Trump on Sunday raised questions about connections between the Democrats and Russia.

"When will the Fake Media ask about the Dems dealings with Russia & why the DNC wouldn't allow the FBI to check their server or investigate?" the president tweeted.

In January, a report surfaced that the FBI requested access to the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) hacked computer servers, but was denied.

The president often raises questions about Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election and has in the past disputed Russian interference.

In February, he claimed the Democrats needed to come up with a story about why they lost the election so they "made up a story — RUSSIA."

Last week, reports surfaced that the Senate Intelligence Committee is asking the president's former campaign aides for information on any contact with Russian officials.

The committee is currently probing Russia's interference in the presidential election and ties between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

The president on Sunday also shared a tweet from Fox News, in which he clarified he is not against the media, but is "against the FAKE media."