Trump: GOP senators 'will not let the American people down' on healthcare

President Trump on Sunday vowed that Republican senators would not let the American people down on healthcare.

"Republican Senators will not let the American people down! ObamaCare premiums and deductibles are way up - it was a lie and it is dead!" the president tweeted.

Republican Senators will not let the American people down! ObamaCare premiums and deductibles are way up - it was a lie and it is dead! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2017

The House last week narrowly passed legislation aimed at repealing and replacing ObamaCare, sending the bill to the Senate.

Senators have said the legislation can't pass the upper chamber in its current former.

Senate Republicans plan to dramatically overhaul the House bill and warn the process could take weeks.

The House bill — the American Health Care Act — has raised concerns among Senate Republicans, chiefly among lawmakers from swing states who are opposed to the cap on ObamaCare’s Medicaid expansion that would take effect in 2020.