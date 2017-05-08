Trump admin heading to court Monday on travel ban: report

The Trump administration will look to overturn a federal judge’s block on President Trump's travel ban, according to a new report.

Twelve judges on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Va., will hear the government’s case for the travel ban on citizens from six predominantly Muslim countries that afternoon, CNN said Monday.

Ten of the 15 active judges on the court were appointed by Democratic presidents, according to CNN.

ADVERTISEMENT

A source familiar with the case told CNN that a typically conservative judge on the court has recused himself from the case.

Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III has recused himself because his son-in-law, acting Solicitor General Jeffrey B. Wall, will represent the administration at Monday’s hearing.

Wall also served as a law clerk for Wilkinson, who was appointed by former President Ronald Reagan.

A federal judge in Maryland imposed a nationwide halt in March to a part of Trump’s ban.

U.S. District Court Judge Theodore Chuang pointed to Trump’s remarks on the campaign trail as evidence that the the freeze was meant to discriminate against Muslims.

The administration counters that Chuang abused his discretion in basing his decision on statements Trump made during the 2016 race as a private citizen, arguing that the ban is meant to prevent terrorism.