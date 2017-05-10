Conway: ‘Inappropriate’ for media to question timing of Comey firing

White House aide Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday said it is "inappropriate" to raise questions about the timing of President Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.

"You want to question the timing of when he fires? When he hires? It's inappropriate," she said during a heated interview on CNN's "New Day."

"He'll do it when he wants to, just like he fired FBI Director Comey when he was faced with evidence that was unignorable."

During the interview, CNN's Chris Cuomo said the administration doesn't have anybody in line to replace Comey.

"You don't know that," Conway said.

Conway said it's up to the president when he announces a new FBI director. She declined to answer whether the president has someone lined up for the role.

"The president of the United States confers with his team on any number of personnel decisions," she said, "and it's up to him to have the timing."

The president on Tuesday fired Comey, the man who had been leading the politically charged investigation into potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The dismissal came in a signed letter from Trump to Comey that said it was time for a "new beginning" at the nation's "crown jewel of law enforcement."

“While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to lead the Bureau,” Trump wrote.

The move sent the political world into a frenzy, sparking outrage from Democrats, who said Trump was attempting to shut down the FBI’s investigation.