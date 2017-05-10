Trump: CNN report that Roger Stone recommended firing Comey ‘fake news’

President Trump on Wednesday attacked CNN for reporting former advisor Roger Stone recommended firing FBI Director James Comey, calling the report “fake news.”

“The Roger Stone report on @CNN is false - Fake News. Have not spoken to Roger in a long time - had nothing to do with my decision,” Trump tweeted.

CNN’s Gloria Borger reported Wednesday morning that Stone was among those who recommended Trump fire Comey.

Stone is among the Trump associates being scrutinized by the FBI as part of its investigation into Russian election interference and Trump’s links to Russia.

Politico reported that Stone’s friends have said Stone encouraged Trump to fire Comey in recent weeks.

Trump on Tuesday fired Comey, who had been leading the FBI’s probe into the president’s links to Russia.