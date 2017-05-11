Trump: I was going to fire Comey regardless of DOJ recommendation

President Trump says he planned to fire FBI Director James Comey regardless of the Justice Department’s recommendation, contradicting the White House’s earlier account of Comey’s ouster.

"I was going to fire regardless of the recommendation,” Trump said in an interview with NBC News aired Thursday. “Regardless of recommendation, I was going to fire Comey.”

Since then, the White House has changed its story, and Trump on Thursday made it clear it was always his call alone to fire Comey, who was leading the FBI's probe of Russia's meddling in the election — and possible ties to Trump's campaign.

Trump offered harsh criticism of the former FBI chief, calling him a “showboat” and a “grandstander” who had jeopardized the integrity of the top law enforcement agency.

“The FBI has been in turmoil,” Trump said. “You know that, I know that. Everybody knows that. You take a look at the FBI a year ago, it was in virtual turmoil, less than a year ago. It hasn’t recovered from that.”

Trump’s comments came after acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe directly contradicted the White House’s claims that the “rank and file” agents had lost faith in Comey.

"Director Comey enjoyed broad support within the FBI and still does to this day," McCabe said Thursday during testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The president also repeated his claim that Comey told him on three separate occasions he is not personally under investigation as part of the FBI’s probe into his team’s alleged ties to Russia. Multiple news reports have said that comment was inaccurate.

“I know that I am not under investigation, me personally,” Trump said. “I am not talking about campaigns, I’m not talking about anything else. I am not under investigation.”