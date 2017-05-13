Trump may dump Spicer, considering Fox host as spokesperson: report

President Trump has reportedly considered replacing White House press secretary Sean Spicer, and has raised a Fox News host as a possible spokesperson.



Six West Wing officials told The New York Times that the president is considering the most far-reaching shake-up of his first term after being dissatisfied with several top aides, especially Spicer.



Trump has discussed Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle as a possible press secretary, according to the Times, which noted that the president has also spent several hours with Spicer this week praising his TV "ratings" during briefings.

The Times reported that Trump has also grown "increasingly dissatisfied" with the performance of his chief of staff Reince Priebus and communications director Michael Dubke.

Reports of a possible staff shake-up come amid growing criticism of the administration over its shifting accounts this week on Trump's reasoning to fire FBI Director James Comey.

While senior White House officials and Vice President Pence maintained Trump fired Comey on the Justice Department's recommendation, Trump later busted that account, saying he made the decision alone and would have fired Comey regardless of the recommendation.