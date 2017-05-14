Haley on N. Korea: Missile test not a good way to land meeting with Trump

Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Sunday slammed North Korea for its recent missile launch, saying it wouldn’t help potential talks between the U.S. and Pyongyang.

“Having a missile test is not a way to sit down with the present because he’s absolutely not going to do it,” Haley told ABC News’s “This Week.”

Haley said the U.S. will continue to put pressure on North Korea, which conducted two failed ballistic missile tests last month before a successful one this weekend.

“Until he meets our conditions, we’re not sitting down with him," Haley said.

North Korea early Sunday conducted a successful ballistic missile test.

Haley emphasized the need for a “strong unified message” and said the U.S. is determined to “take care of South Korea.”

President Trump recently said he would be honored to sit down with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un under the right circumstances.