Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will brief all 100 senators on President Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey on Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnellACLU files FOIA for records on Comey firing Pelosi asks Ryan for House briefing on Comey firing Deputy AG to brief Senate Thursday on Comey firing MORE (R-Ky.) has announced.

The briefing will take place at 2:30 p.m., according to a press release. The Senate previously invited Comey to testify at a closed session about his firing, but Comey declined, saying he would testify in public instead.

President Trump fired Comey last Tuesday, saying in a later interview that his decision was influenced by the "made up" investigation into possible ties between members of his campaign and Russia, which conducted an influence campaign during the race with the goal of boosting Trump.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles SchumerComey’s gone, now how do we replace him at the FBI? This week: Congress grapples with Comey fallout Schumer: Block new FBI director until special prosecutor on Russia is appointed MORE (D-N.J.) said in a statement on Monday that he is pleased McConnell agreed to invite Rosenstein to brief the full Senate.

“I hope that senators from both sides of the aisle will use this opportunity to seek the full truth regarding Director Comey’s firing, to press the Deputy Attorney General to make way for a special prosecutor, and to ensure the administration will preserve and make public any audio recordings of conversations between the President and the former director,” Schumer said.

--This report was updated at 2:04 p.m.