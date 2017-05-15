GOP senator: White House in ‘downward spiral’

Sen. Bob Corker Bob CorkerGOP senators lukewarm to lawmaker leading FBI GOP strategist: GOP would have 'rightly' tried to impeach Clinton for classified disclosure GOP rep. promises to ‘raise issue surrounding disclosure’ in House Intel Committee MORE (R-Tenn.) says President Trump’s White House must reverse the “downward spiral” it finds itself in.

“The White House has got to do something soon to bring itself under control and in order,” he said Monday, according to Bloomberg. “It’s got to happen.”

Corker, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, made his remarks following a Washington Post report that Trump revealed highly classified intelligence information in a meeting with the Russian foreign minister and ambassador.

“Obviously they’re in a downward spiral right now and they’ve got to figure out a way to come to grips [with] all that’s happening," Corker said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Current and former U.S. officials told The Post that Trump relayed information from a critical source of intelligence on the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The information was provided by a U.S. partner through an intelligence-sharing arrangement. The partner did not give America permission to share the information with Russia.

A U.S. official with knowledge of the meeting said Trump “revealed more information to the Russian ambassador than we have shared with our own allies.”

Trump’s disclosure risks damaging the relationship with the intelligence source, which has access to ISIS’s inner workings.

Trump met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the Oval Office last week.

The White House reportedly contacted the CIA and the National Security Agency after the meeting to contain the damage.

U.S. reporters were not permitted to cover the meeting, where Trump allegedly detailed an ISIS threat using laptop computers on planes.

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said Trump and the Russians merely “reviewed common threats from terrorist organizations to include threats to aviation.”

“At no time were any intelligence sources or methods discussed and no military operations were disclosed that not already known publicly."