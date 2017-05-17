Liz Cheney deletes tweet praising Trump's firing of Comey

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) on Wednesday deleted a tweet she posted last week praising President Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.

Cheney, a freshman congresswoman and daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, tweeted last week that Trump's letter to FBI Director Comey was the "Best. Termination. Letter. Ever." The website Politiwhoops, which archives lawmakers' deleted tweets, noticed her deletion Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cheney joined other Republicans in praising Trump's move to fire the FBI director before it was reported Tuesday that Trump specifically asked Comey to end his investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn before later sacking the FBI director.

The White House has denied the report in an unsigned statement Tuesday night, but has not yet commented publicly.