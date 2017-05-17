Trump considering Joe Lieberman for FBI director

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman (I-Conn.) is among the candidates President Trump is considering for FBI director, the White House said Wednesday.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Trump is meeting in the afternoon with the ex-Connecticut senator and three other possible replacements for ousted FBI Director James Comey at the White House.

Unlike past FBI directors, Lieberman has no experience as an FBI agent or as a federal judge or prosecutor. The Democrat-turned-Independent was Connecticut attorney general before being elected to the Senate in 1988.

Trump is also meeting with acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating (R) and former FBI official Richard McFeely.

Keating worked as an FBI special agent before entering politics. He also served as a U.S. attorney and top Justice Department official during the Reagan administration.

The administration has been interviewing candidates in recent days to replace Comey amid continued fallout over the FBI chief's firing early last week.