Trump aides staged a Twitter 'intervention': report

President Trump’s advisers reportedly held an intervention to tame his use of Twitter.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that aides called for an “intervention” to urge the president to use restraint on the social media platform, specifically pointing to some of his more incendiary claims posted there.

Aides told Trump that his unfiltered tweets could “paint him into a corner,” politically and legally, according to the report.

One controversial tweet mentioned in the meeting was Trump's unsubstantiated claim in March that former President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower in 2016.

The White House defended Trump’s claims, and later suggested he could have been referring to a broad range of the Obama administration’s surveillance activities.

After he was elected but prior to taking office, the president suggested he would use more restraint on Twitter.

"I'm going to do very restrained. If I use it at all, I’m going to be very restrained," Trump said in a November interview with “60 Minutes."