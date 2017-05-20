Trump receives Saudi Arabia’s highest civilian honor

Saudi Arabia King Salman placed the King Abdulaziz al Saud Collar around President Trump’s neck on Saturday during a ceremony in the country's capital. The gold medallion is considered the kingdom's highest civilian honor.

Trump received the medal during a ceremony at the Royal Court in Riyadh shortly after he arrived in Saudi Arabia for his first foreign trip as president.

The host of the event declared that Trump was being honored for “his quest to enhance security and stability in the region and around the world,” according to the Associated Press.

Members of the White House delegation in attendance included First Lady Melania Trump, first daughter Ivanka Trump, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner and Chief Strategist Steve Bannon.