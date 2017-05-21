Trump visits new Saudi terrorism-monitoring center

President Trump toured Saudi Arabia's new Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology, which aims to combat militant ideology and messaging, on Sunday.

Prior to the president’s trip, the White House said it hoped to see tangible results from the kingdom's efforts to eradicate terrorism.

Saudi officials plan to target messaging in addition to using military action "because we know these groups can only be defeated if we defeat their ideology,” Mohammed al-Issa, secretary-general of the Saudi-based Muslim World League, said, according to a Reuters report.

An unnamed host presented various details about the center’s main room to both the president and Saudi King Salman, reportedly describing the center as a dashboard that utilizes artificial intelligence data to track and monitor sentiments posted online, according to a pool report.

The center reportedly has a media monitoring system that can process as many as 100 television channels in 11 different languages.

The host also said 350 technicians willl work the main room, which is filled with rows of computers and with dozens of individual workstations.

Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who are both White House advisers, also attended the event.

Later in the day, Ivanka Trump gave a short speech at the Tweep Forum in place of her father, who was scheduled to give the keynote address.

She praised the speed in which the center was built, saying it took them only 30 days.

"Now that is entrepreneurialism," she said in response, adding that she may "borrow those contractors for our next project"