Priebus, Bannon go back to Washington after visit to Saudi Arabia

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and chief strategist Stephen Bannon went back to Washington after President Trump concluded his visit to Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

"He was planning to come for the first stop and then head back for the budget roll out," White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said about Priebus, according to CNN.

White House officials told CNN that Bannon's departure was also planned.

A Trump adviser said Priebus wanted time to get ready for Trump's return to the U.S.

The president is facing a series of controversies at home after reports surfaced recently that he shared classified intelligence with Russian officials and asked former FBI Director James Comey to end a federal investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The Justice Department also appointed a special counsel to investigate Russia's involvement in the U.S. election.

In Saudi Arabia, the first stop on the president's trip, he delivered a speech in which he urged Muslim nations to form a new coalition to defeat extremism and struck a more accommodating tone toward Islam, a religion he repeatedly targeted during his presidential campaign.

On Monday, Trump arrived in Israel. In comments upon his arrival, he said a "rare opportunity" exists for peace in the Middle East.