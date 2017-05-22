Haley: We ‘absolutely’ need Russia investigation

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said in an interview broadcast Monday that the investigation into the Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election is necessary.

"I think we absolutely need the investigation," Haley said during an interview on NBC's "Today" show.

Haley was further pressed on whether she disagrees with President Trump that the naming of a special counsel to lead the Russia probe divides the country.

"I think that all these questions need to be answered," she said, "so that the administration can get back to work."

Last week during a news conference, Trump denounced the naming of a special counsel, calling it an unprecedented "witch hunt" that "hurts the country."

“Well, I respect the move, but the entire thing has been a witch hunt,” Trump said.

“I think we have a very divided country because of that and many other things.”

The president reiterated that he never colluded with the Russians in their effort to influence the November election.

“There is no collusion between certainly myself and my campaign,” he said. “But I can always speak for myself and the Russians. Zero.”