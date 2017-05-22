 

Commerce secretary praises lack of protesters during Trump's Saudi visit

By Brandon Carter - 05/22/17 08:51 AM EDT

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Monday praised the lack of protests during President Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia.

“There was not a single hint of a protestor anywhere there during the whole time we were there,” Ross said in an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “Not one guy with a bad placard.”

Host Rebcca Quick noted that the Saudi Arabian government did not allow political protests.

“That may be no necessarily because they don’t have those feelings there, but because they control people and don’t allow them to come and express their feelings like we do here [in America],” Quick said.

“In theory, that could be true, but boy, there was certainly no sign of it, not a single effort of any incursion,” Ross said. “The mood was a genuinely good mood.” 

Saudi Arabia’s regime frowns upon political protest and Saudi people have been arrested for protesting its government. Ross was quickly criticized for his comments on Twitter: