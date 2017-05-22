Manafort, Stone give Russia docs to Senate panel: report

Two of President Trump's top campaign aides have handed over documents requested by the Senate Intelligence Committee amid the panel's probe of Russian election interference, NBC News reported Monday.

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and unofficial Trump adviser Roger Stone provided the information to the Senate committee's investigators by last Friday's deadline, the report said.

The panel also reportedly sent document requests earlier this month to former Trump policy adviser Carter Page and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Stone and a spokesman for Manafort confirmed to NBC News that the two of them fulfilled the committee's request.

Flynn on Monday invoked his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination and refused to turn over his records because of the “escalating public frenzy” surrounding the investigation, according to The Associated Press

The retired general previously said he would testify in exchange for immunity, but neither the House nor Senate Intelligence committees accepted his offer.

Page also has not turned over his documents to the committee, NBC reported.

Trump fired Flynn from his top security position in February after misleading Vice President Pence and other administration officials about conversations he had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak about U.S. sanctions on Russia.

The New York Times reported last week that Trump tried to convince then-FBI Director James Comey to "let go” of his investigation into Flynn. Trump fired Comey earlier this month, acknowledging in an interview that it was at least in part because of the FBI's investigation into Russian election interference.

- Updated at 4:14 p.m.