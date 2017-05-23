Giuliani walks back claims of involvement in Trump's travel ban

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani (R) this week quietly walked back past claims that he helped President Trump create his travel ban, issuing a new court filing that says he had nothing to do with Trump's executive orders on immigration.

Giuliani, a Trump campaign adviser, said in a January interview that Trump asked him to help carry out a “Muslim Ban.”

"I’ll tell you the whole history of it: When he first announced it, he said ‘Muslim ban.’ He called me up, he said, ‘Put a commission together, show me the right way to do it legally,’” Giuliani said on Fox News at the time. “What we did was we focused on ― instead of religion ― danger. The areas of the world that create danger for us, which is a factual basis, not a religious basis. Perfectly legal, perfectly sensible, and that’s what the ban is based on.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Giuliani’s comments have been cited by courts as proof that the travel ban purposefully targets people of a certain religion, and has lead to multiple judges blocking the ban nationwide.

In a carefully worded court filing Monday, Giuliani walked back his earlier claims about involvement in creating the travel ban.

“Neither I nor my firm has represented the Trump Administration. In particular I have not served on any Trump administration commission ‘relating to the so-called Muslim Ban Executive Orders.’ For clarity, I have not participated in writing any of the Executive Orders on that subject issued by the Trump administration,” Giuliani wrote in the affidavit, which he filed in a Manhattan-based federal court.

The filing is part of an unrelated case that centers around Giuliani’s representation of a Turkish businessman who is being charged with violating sanctions against Iran.

A federal judge in Michigan ordered the Trump administration earlier this month to hand over a memo that Giuliani is believed to have drafted as an outline for the travel ban. The Justice Department declined to cooperate, saying the court order too broad and premature.