Poll: Majority of voters think Trump is abusing power

President Trump's job approval remains at historic lows and a majority of voters believe he is abusing his presidential power, a new Quinnipiac poll found.

Trump's approval rating sits at 37 percent in Wednesday's results, up just 1 point from Quinnipiac's survey released on May 10. He still holds a comfortable rating with Republicans, 84 percent of whom approve of his job performance.

Fifty-four percent of those polled said Trump is abusing the powers of his office.

On the issue of his decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey, Americans were split — 49 percent said it was an abuse of power, while 47 said it wasn't. And 55 percent said they believe Trump asked Comey to drop the investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

That issue should be investigated by the House of Representatives, 62 percent said, while 66 percent support the appointment of a special prosecutor to probe ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Trump's honesty ratings are also in jeopardy. Fifty-nine percent of voters now say Trump is dishonest.

"President Donald Trump Donald TrumpCarson calls poverty ‘a state of mind’ Arabs, Israelis and Americans share a common goal: Blocking the expansion of ISIS Poll: Americans think Trump is failing to 'drain the swamp' MORE remains mired in dreadful mid 30s approval numbers and the red flags that are popping up tell an even darker story," said Tim Malloy, the poll's assistant director.

"But by far the most alarming determination is that President Trump is abusing his office."

The Quinnipiac Poll surveyed 1,404 voters nationwide from May 17-23 with a margin of error of 3 points.