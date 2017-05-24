Boy waiting for heart transplant gets good news after first lady meeting

A boy who was in line to receive a heart transplant got good news Wednesday following his meeting with first lady Melania Trump.

Trump tweeted the good news along with a photo of her holding the young boy’s hand.

A little boy who I visited today & had been waiting for a heart transplant will be receiving one! #Blessings #Faith pic.twitter.com/DZU3ojxXVC — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 24, 2017

The first lady met the boy during a visit to the Bambino Gesu children's hospital in Rome.

"My visit to Bambino Gesu Children's Hospital today was very moving. To spend time speaking to and coloring with children who have such a positive spirit despite illness was an amazing gift," Trump said in a statement.

East Wing communications director Stephanie Grisham told CNN that the first lady wrote a letter to Pope Francis requesting to visit the hospital.

The first lady visited the hospital after her audience with the pope, along with President Trump and first daughter Ivanka Trump.

Trump and the first lady are now in Brussels for his first NATO meeting.