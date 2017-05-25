May to 'make clear' to Trump shared intelligence must remain 'secure'

British Prime Minister Theresa May said she plans to bring up U.S. leaks related to the investigation of the Manchester attack during a discussion with President Trump on Thursday.

The two are meeting at a NATO summit in Brussels.

"I will make clear to President Trump that intelligence that is shared between our law enforcement agencies must remain secure," she said after a cabinet-level security meeting in Westminster, CNN reported.

The comments come after some details regarding the deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert Monday in the northwestern English city surfaced from U.S. law enforcement officials before being released by British officials.

U.K. Home Secretary Amber Rudd on Wednesday called the leaks "irritating."

"The British police have been very clear that they want to control the flow of information in order to protect operational integrity, the element of surprise," Rudd told BBC Radio 4's "Today" program, CNN reported.

"So it is irritating if it gets released from other sources and I have been very clear with our friends that that should not happen again."

Twenty two people were killed and dozens more wounded after a bomb went off just outside a concert venue in Manchester.

The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the attack.