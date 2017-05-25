Top House, Senate Dems ask Interior not to eliminate national monuments

Top Democrats in the House and Senate urged Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke in a letter Thursday to not eliminate national monuments, warning that many national monuments across the country currently "face an unprecedented threat."

The letter is a response to President Trump’s executive order last April, in which he called national monument designations “another egregious abuse of federal power.” More than two dozen designated monuments are currently under public review.

“We are deeply troubled by the president’s April 26 executive order establishing a process that could lead to the diminishment or outright repeal of national monuments designated by his predecessors,” the Democrats said in the letter sent to the president on Thursday.

The letter discusses several of the monuments under review, such as Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad in Maryland and Stonewall in New York.

“It is unconscionable to think that this administration would sell out America’s outdoor heritage to benefit corporate interests in the oil, gas, and mining industries," the Democrats wrote.

Democrats in leadership in both chambers including House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca.), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) signed the letter.

The Interior Department announced it was reviewing the protected status of 27 national monuments in May.

“Initiating a formal public comment process finally gives a voice to local communities and states when it comes to Antiquities Act monument designations,” Zinke said at the time. “There is no pre-determined outcome on any monument. I look forward to hearing from and engaging with local communities and stakeholders as this process continues.”

The Trump administration argues that the Antiquities Act, which previous administrations used to designate public lands as national monuments, is an overreach of executive power. While the president cannot legally undo the designations of their predecessors, he can order the Interior Department to review and reconsider designations.