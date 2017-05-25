Lawyer: Kushner to cooperate on all probes of Russia meetings

President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner will cooperate on any probes of his past meetings with Russians, his attorney said Thursday.

“Mr. Kushner previously volunteered with Congress what he knows about these meetings,” Jamie Gorelick said in a statement reported by The Wall Street Journal. “He will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry."

People familiar with the FBI’s investigation told the Journal that the bureau has not contacted Kushner. One source said that federal investigators had been scrutinizing Kushner’s contacts with Russians for months.

The Journal reported that the FBI is interested in anyone associated with Trump’s campaign who had contact with the Russians.

A person familiar with the probe told the newspaper that FBI agents would ultimately like to speak with Kushner about December meetings he had with a Russian ambassador and banker.

Officials have not taken formal steps to interview Kushner, they added, and they would also like speaking with him on other interactions with Russians linked to intelligence services he may have had.

NBC News reported Thursday that Kushner has come under FBI scrutiny as investigators look for possible collusion between Russia and Trump’s campaign.

The FBI’s focus on Kushner does not necessarily mean he is suspected of a crime, nor is he considered part of the bureau’s wider probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential race, NBC reported.

The Washington Post similarly reported that investigators are examining meetings Kushner had with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak and a Russian banking executive late last year.

Kushner is among Trump’s most influential White House aides and has received a sweeping agenda from the president in his administration.