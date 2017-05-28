Trump: Many leaks are 'fabricated lies' made up by 'fake news' media

President Trump on Sunday said he believes many of the recent leaks coming out of his White House are made up by the "fake news" media.

In a series of tweets, the president focused on news reports that include the words "sources say."

"It is my opinion that many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media," the president tweeted Sunday.

"Whenever you see the words 'sources say' in the fake news media, and they don't mention names...it is very possible that those sources don't exsist but are made up by fake news writers. #FakeNews is the enemy!"

It is my opinion that many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

Whenever you see the words 'sources say' in the fake news media, and they don't mention names.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

....it is very possible that those sources don't exsist but are made up by fake news writers. #FakeNews is the enemy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump just returned from his first foreign trip to a series of controversies facing his administration. Leaks have become common in the Trump White House and the president has often gone after those who release information.

The Washington Post also reported Friday that senior adviser Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, in December sought to establish a backchannel line of communication between the Trump transition team and Moscow. The move came during a meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

The FBI is looking at meetings that Kushner fielded with Kislyak and Russian banking executive Sergey Gorkov in December as part of the law enforcement investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

Reports have also surfaced recently that Trump shared classified intelligence with Russian officials and asked former FBI Director James Comey to end a federal investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.