Trump thanks fallen service members in first Memorial Day remarks as president

President Trump honored fallen U.S. service members during remarks at the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on Monday.

In his first Memorial Day remarks as commander in- chief, Trump praised those who died in war and their families.

"Here at this hollowed shrine, we honor the noblest among us, the men and women who paid the ultimate price for victory and for freedom," Trump said in an address that lasted about 20 minutes to a crowd of veterans, their families and members of his administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We only hope that every day, we can prove worthy not only of their sacrifice and their service, but of the sacrifice made by the families and loved ones they left behind."

Trump specifically honored former Sen. Bob Dole (R-Kan.), who served in the U.S. Army during World War II and suffered severe injuries.

"We thank you not only for your service but for helping us to remember your fallen comrades, the countless patriots who gave their lives in the second World War," Trump said.

He also honored the son of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, Robert, who died while serving in Afghanistan in 2010.

"The Kelly family represents military families across the country who carry the burden of freedom on their shoulders," Trump said. "It is because of families like yours that all of our families can live in safety and in peace."

Trump participated in the traditional wreath-laying ceremony and a moment of silence at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, whose "name is known to God alone," Trump said.

"They fought and they died in a great and noble act of loyalty and love to their family and to our country," Trump said.

It was Trump's first public appearance since he returned from a nine-day trip overseas, the first of his presidency.

He avoided any mention of the controversies in Washington, D.C. that he faced upon his return, including the appointment of Robert Mueller as a special counsel to look into allegations of collusion with Russia.

Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has come under scrutiny in the FBI’s probe into Russia’s election interference for his contacts with the Russian ambassador and a Russian banking executive during the transition period, according to The Washington Post.

The newspaper reported Friday that Kushner, a top White House adviser, sought to establish private communications channel with Russia during the transition.