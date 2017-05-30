Aide: ‘President Trump has a magnetic personality and exudes positive energy’

A White House spokeswoman praised President Trump as having a "magnetic personality" and "unparalleled" communication skills in response to a report about his management style.

“President Trump has a magnetic personality and exudes positive energy, which is infectious to those around him,” Hope Hicks said in a statement to The Washington Post.

“He has an unparalleled ability to communicate with people, whether he is speaking to a room of three or an arena of 30,000."

Hicks went on to further compliment the president, saying he has built "great relationships throughout his life and treats everyone with respect."

"He is brilliant with a great sense of humor," she said, "and an amazing ability to make people feel special and aspire to be more than even they thought possible.”

Still, others told the Post the president is insecure and therefore feels the need to demean those around him.

“Trump is so deeply insecure that not even becoming president of the United States quenched his need to make others feel small to build himself up,” Tim Miller, a former spokesman for an anti-Trump super PAC, said.

“Choosing to work for him necessitates a willingness to be demeaned in order to assuage his desire to feel like a big, important person.”

The president just returned to the U.S. from the first foreign trip of his administration. He is currently facing several controversies after various revelations related to communications between his aides and Moscow.