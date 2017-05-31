President Trump went after Kathy Griffin early Wednesday after the comedian posed for a photo holding a fake severed head resembling Trump.

"Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!" Trump tweeted Wednesday.

Griffin on Tuesday issued an apology after widespread backlash from across the political spectrum.

"I'm a comic. I crossed the line – I move the line and then I cross it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people, it wasn't funny, I get it," she said in a video posted to Twitter.

"I've made a lot of mistakes in my career, I'll continue," Griffin, 56, continued.

"I asked your forgiveness. Taking down the image, gonna ask the photographer to take down the image and I beg for your forgiveness. I went too far, I made a mistake and I was wrong."

Griffin posed for photographer Tyler Shields for the photo, which was first published by TMZ. The comedian had defended the image on Twitter earlier Tuesday, saying she was "mocking the Mocker in Chief" and did not "condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone."