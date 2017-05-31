President Trump blasted Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonHillary Clinton fires back at Trump tweet with 'covfefe' reference Trump: Clinton 'blames everybody but herself' for electoral loss Clinton questions Trump's 'fake' Twitter followers MORE on Wednesday, saying that his former Democratic challenger "refuses to say she was a terrible candidate."

"Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook and even Dems and DNC," Trump wrote on Twitter.

Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2017

Trump's attack came after Clinton criticized the Democratic National Committee's data operation earlier Wednesday during a Q&A session at Recode's Code Conference in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., saying that she "inherited nothing" from the party after she became its presidential nominee.

"I mean, it was bankrupt. It was on the verge of insolvency. Its data was mediocre to poor, nonexistent, wrong," she said. "I had to inject money into it."

Trump has repeatedly slammed Democrats and Clinton for refusing to take responsibility for the former secretary of state's loss in the 2016 presidential election. He has also argued that federal investigations into possible collusion between his campaign and Russia are attempts by Democrats to place blame for his electoral win.

"Russian officials must be laughing at the U.S. and how a lame excuse for why the Dems lost the election has taken over the Fake News," Trump tweeted Tuesday.