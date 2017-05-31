Trump to announce Paris climate deal decision Thursday

© Getty Images
President Trump will announce his decision on whether the U.S. will remain in the Paris climate change agreement on Thursday at 3 p.m., he tweeted Wednesday.
"I will be announcing my decision on Paris Accord, Thursday at 3:00 P.M. The White House Rose Garden. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" the tweet read.
I will be announcing my decision on Paris Accord, Thursday at 3:00 P.M. The White House Rose Garden. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2017
Trump is pulling the U.S. from the climate deal, according to several reports that came out on Wednesday. Axios first reported that Trump is finalizing a strategy for pulling out from the agreement with EPA director Scott Pruitt before making the announcement.
Nearly of the world's nations have signed onto the deal. Pulling out will make the U.S. an outlier, but will fulfill a campaign promise Trump made over a year ago to withdraw from the agreement.
