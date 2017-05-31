Trump to announce Paris climate deal decision Thursday

President Trump will announce his decision on whether the U.S. will remain in the Paris climate change agreement on Thursday at 3 p.m., he tweeted Wednesday.

"I will be announcing my decision on Paris Accord, Thursday at 3:00 P.M. The White House Rose Garden. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" the tweet read.

Trump is pulling the U.S. from the climate deal, according to several reports that came out on Wednesday. Axios first reported that Trump is finalizing a strategy for pulling out from the agreement with EPA director Scott Pruitt before making the announcement.