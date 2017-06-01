Trump: 'Big story' is unmasking, surveillance during Obama administration

President Trump on Thursday turned his attention to "unmasking and surveillance" in the Obama administration, calling it the "big story."
"The big story is the 'unmasking and surveillance' of people that took place during the Obama Administration," Trump tweeted Thursday.
The big story is the "unmasking and surveillance" of people that took place during the Obama Administration.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2017
Three of the subpoenas focus on allegations of improper "unmasking" of Trump campaign officials, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Those three subpoenas went to the CIA, FBI and National Security Agency and are related to questions — primarily from Republicans — about how the names of Trump associates were un-redacted and distributed in classified Obama administration reports during the transition period.