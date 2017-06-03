Trump files extension for 2016 taxes

President Trump has filed for an extension on his 2016 tax returns, according to multiple reports Saturday.

It was not immediately clear what reason the president cited for the extension, but he will now have until Oct. 18 to file his taxes – six months from the original filing deadline, ABC News noted.

The extension was first reported by NBC News.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump's personal income taxes have been a source of controversy for the president, who broke with decades of precedent as a presidential candidate by refusing to release his tax returns.

Those returns have become of particular interest to some congressional investigators probing Russia's efforts to meddle in the 2016 election, as well as possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

A letter from Trump's lawyers last month said that past 10 years of the president's tax returns do not "show any income of any type from Russian sources" with some exceptions.