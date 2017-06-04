Trump warns after London attack: 'We must stop being politically correct'

President Trump warned after a deadly attack in London that terrorism will “only get worse” if officials don’t “get down to the business of security for our own people” and end political correctness.

“We must stop being politically correct and get down to the business of security for our people. If we don't get smart it will only get worse,” he tweeted early Sunday.

"At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is 'no reason to be alarmed!' " Trump said in a subsequent tweet.

Trump also focused on the weapons used in the attack.

Trump’s tweets follow an attack late Saturday on and near the London Bridge that killed at least seven people and wounded almost 50 others.

“This is our city … and we will never be cowed by terrorism,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said during a statement in which he called those behind the attack “barbaric cowards.”

“Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days," Khan added. "No reason to be alarmed.”

Trump late Saturday renewed his call for the courts to approve his executive order banning travel from six Muslim-majority countries.

"We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights," Trump tweeted. "We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!"

Trump's administration last week asked the Supreme Court to reconsider the legality of his travel ban.

Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said in a statement the department had "asked the Supreme Court to hear this important case and [is] confident that President Trump's executive order is well within his lawful authority to keep the nation safe and protect our communities from terrorism."

--This report was updated at 7:48 a.m.