Susan Rice: 'No evidence' Trump's travel ban would make us safer

Susan Rice, former President Barack Obama's national security adviser, on Sunday said there is no evidence that President Trump's travel ban would make the U.S. safer.

"There's really no evidence to suggest that by banning Muslims, or banning Muslims from a particular set of six countries, that we would make ourselves here in the United States safer," Rice said on ABC's "This Week."

"And that's, I believe, one of the major reasons why the courts thus far have been very skeptical of the travel ban."

She also warned against isolating Muslims.

"I think there's a very real risk that by stigmatizing and isolating Muslims from particular countries and Muslims in general," she said, "that we alienate the very communities here in the United States whose cooperation we most need to detect and prevent these homegrown extremists from being able to carry out attacks."

She stressed the importance of cooperation with Muslim-American communities.

"They need to feel that they are valued and part of this challenge that we face together as a nation," she said.

Rice's comments come after Trump on Saturday said the country needs the courts to "give us back our rights" and allow his ban targeting nationals of six majority-Muslim countries to move forward in response to a deadly terror attack in London.

"We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of security," the president tweeted.